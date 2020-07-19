Moscow: Detained Russians in Tripoli will be released soon

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had received written assurances from Libya’s Minister of Foreign Affairs regarding the release of Russian citizens detained in Tripoli.

“Moscow will continue to work in this direction,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, adding that the GNA has violated the Vienna Agreements and diplomatic norms by not allowing them to visit the two Russian citizens detained in Tripoli for more than a year, namely Maxim Shogali and Samer Seifan.

Zakharova stressed that her country had raises the issue of the Russian detainees in all meetings with the Libyan authorities, including the meeting that took place last month between Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov and Vice President of the Presidential Council, Ahmed Maiteeq.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called for their immediate and unconditional release, noting that it will use all existing communication channels with countries that might have an impact upon the progress of this case.