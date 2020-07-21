Tripoli-based HoR rejects Egyptian threats of military intervention in Libya

The Deputy Speaker of HoR Jalal Shuwaihdi said in a televised statement that Egyptian Parliament’s call for military intervention in Libya isn’t directed at national security as Libya doesn’t pose threats to Cairo, which has been neck-deep in helping the aggression against legitimate authorities in Libya.

“The decision of the Egyptian Parliament is a direct threat of military force against Libya and its national security, in violation of international law.” The statement reads, adding that the Egyptian Parliament’s decision was based on an illegitimate request by some individuals who claimed to represent Libyan tribes.

Deputy Speaker of HoR called on the international community to take up its responsibility and issue a public condemnation of Egypt’s intended military intervention in Libya, adding that the Government of National Accord should respond to this “aggression” politically and practically.

The GNA and its Presidential Council has not yet commented on the Egyptian Parliament’s threat of sending troops to Libya to support Haftar’s forces.

The Egyptian Parliament approved Monday sending armed forces on combat missions abroad, especially on the western borders – hinting at Libya and of course at more support for Haftar’s forces.