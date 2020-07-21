Tripoli’s Mitiga airport to reopen in August

Tuesday , 21 July 2020
21/07/2020 Libya HeraldSami Zaptia Press Articles

In a short update on the progress of maintenance work at Mitiga airport, Libya’s Airports Authority said the airport would reopen to flights in August. It gave no other details.

The airport had suffered extensive bomb damage during Khalifa Hafter’s 24-month war on Tripoli that was ended in June.

The announcement follows yesterday’s announcement that Misrata airport would reopen this Sunday exclusively for outgoing passengers.

It will be recalled that Libya’s airports are still under an extended 15-day Coronavirus lockdown until 2 August. Coronavirus cases in Libya are still on the increase.

