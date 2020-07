The Sirte-Al-Jufra Operations Room has stated that Russian Wagner mercenaries released a barrage of gunfire at citizens in Sirte, killing one citizen and wounding another.

The Operations Room denounced the attack, saying it took place in a camel pasture, south of the Jarif area.

Another citizen was killed two days ago in a landmine explosion, planted by the Wagner mercenaries in the same area, south of Sirte.