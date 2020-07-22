Libya’s Coronavirus cases continue to rise: surpassing 2,000 mark

Libya’s Coronavirus cases have continued to rise over the last week. Yesterday, the country’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 108 new cases, with 48 in Tripoli.

This takes Libya’s total number of positive cases to 2,088, with 1,559 being active, 479 recovered, and a total of 50 dead.

The rise in reported cases is put to increased testing, curfew/lockdown, social distancing and mask-wearing fatigue, as well as conspiracy theorists who do not believe the Coronavirus exists in Libya.