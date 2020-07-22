Thursday , 23 July 2020
Somalia denies allegations of sending troops to Libya

22/07/2020 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

Somalia denied Wednesday allegations on pro-Haftar Arab media outlets about sending some of its armed forces to Libya.

The Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Issa Awad said his government didn’t and wouldn’t send troops to Libya, adding that his country’s forces “aren’t mercenaries”.

He also said that what was circulated on social media about the issue is baseless, denying claims that Somalia and Turkey were negotiating sending joint forces to Libya.

Libyan, UAE and Saudi media outlets – all loyal to Haftar – circulated news, without sources, about preparations for sending Somali forces to Libya.

