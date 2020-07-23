Libya’s Army under GNA destroys 14 tons of war remnants and mines

The Volcano of Rage Operation of the Libyan Army under the command of the Government of National Accord (GNA) said it destroyed Thursday four tons of war remnants and mines planted by Khalifa Haftar’s forces in residential areas in southern Tripoli.

This destruction brings the total to 14 tones of war remnants in two days as on Wednesday, the Volcano of Rage Operation said it had destroyed 10 tons at a Libyan Army field in Al-Heera in Gharyan city.

The media office of the operation said the remnants of war were collected from south Tripoli and destroyed by the military engineering battalion of the field operations room.

The official at the battalion Muftah Al-Harari said the destroyed explosives had been collected from Salah Al-Deen, Ain Zara, Mashroa, Wadi Rabea, Khallat Al-Furjan and other areas where clashes had been ongoing since April 2019, adding they are still clearing the areas from mines and explosives so civilians can return to their houses.

He called on civilians not to rush into a hasty return to their homes until the areas become safe and totally cleared of any mines planted by Haftar’s forces, indicating that some civilians had been injured as they ignored warnings against their return at this point to south Tripoli areas.