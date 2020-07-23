New mass grave discovered in Tarhuna: 11 unidentified blindfolded bodies found

Friday , 24 July 2020
23/07/2020 Libya HeraldSami Zaptia Press Articles

The Ministry of Justice of Libya’s internationally recognized government in Tripoli reported yesterday that 11 unidentified blindfolded bodies were discovered on Tuesday in a mass grave in Tarhuna, 90 km south of the capital Tripoli.

Last week, the General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons, the entity charged by the Justice Ministry to investigate missing persons, said that 226 bodies and a number of remains were recovered in Tarhuna and areas south of Tripoli, during the period from June 5 to 16 July.

It will be recalled that during the war on Tripoli, Tarhuna was under the control of the Kani brother, a family militia that rules Tarhuna while reportedly violently suppressing other militias. On and off during Khalifa Hafter’s war on Tripoli, the Kani brothers were aligned to Hafter.

