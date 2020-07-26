Monday , 27 July 2020
Al-Mishri and Saleh arrive in Morocco for Libya stability discussions

26/07/2020 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The Head of the High Council of State Khalid Al-Mishri and Speaker of the Tobruk based House of Representatives Aqila Saleh have been invited to visit Morocco by the Speaker of Moroccan House of Representatives Habib Al-Maliki.

Al-Mishri’s delegation includes the Head of Dialogue Team, Fawzi Oqab, and members Ali Al-Sweih and Abdelsalam Al-Safrani.

The aim of Al-Mishri’s visit is negotiations and discussions of issues of joint interest to the two countries, according to the media office of High Council of State.

Saleh is also accompanied by a delegation that includes Interim Government’s Foreign Minister Abdelhadi Ehweij. The delegation arrived in Morocco and is scheduled to hold talks with Al-Mishri and his delegation, according to leaked details of the visit.

