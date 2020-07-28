Libyan Interior Ministry cooperating with Public Prosecutor to indict top officials for corruption

The Libyan Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha said security cannot prevail as the rights of the citizens are absent and services like electricity and healthcare are poor, in addition to corruption.

Bashagha added Tuesday that the Interior Ministry will work with the Public Prosecutor’s Office to indict top state officials for corruption.

The remarks came as Bashagha announced launching a mobile application called “Dakhiliya Mobile” (Interior Ministry Mobile) to facilitate contact and communication between the Ministry and citizens, including reports of violations on a confidential line.

The mobile app, Bashagha said, will help ensure security and report outlaws to help detain violators and outlaws, adding that the Libyan state is being exploited in many ways but the Ministry will “sacrifice blood” in the fight against such corruption and in order to save the civilian state.