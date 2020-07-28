UNSC to hold closed session on Libya

Libya’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Taher Al-Sunni, said that a date has been set for Tuesday, July 28, for a closed hearing of the Sanctions Committee and the team of experts on Libya, along with representatives of Libya and the countries concerned, particularly those mentioned in the Committee’s reports.

Al-Sunni added, through his Twitter account, that the session, which was due to be held a week ago, is a further opportunity to expose the countries involved in the aggression in Libya who have violated the arms embargo and the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions, and to follow up on the consequences before the expert group.