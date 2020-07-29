Akar: Foreign support for Haftar is the largest barrier to peace in Libya

Turkish Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar, said that the continued external military support received by Haftar in Libya represents the greatest obstacle to peace in the country, adding in a statement on Monday, that Turkey’s main objective in Libya is to achieve a comprehensive political solution, led by Libyans themselves.

He indicated that this solution should guarantee the solidarity of the Libyan nation, its independence and its sovereignty, pointing out that some countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Russia, France and Saudi Arabia, lay claim to supporting a political solution in Libya, however, they continue to provide Haftar with weapons and heavy military equipment, which is a complete contradiction of their claims.