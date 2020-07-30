US Congress approves amendments to the ‘Libyan Stabilization Act’

The United States Congress Foreign Relations Committee approved amendments to the ‘Libyan Stabilization Act’, prior to it being put to a vote for approval by the committee.

The amendments include submitting a report from the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Director of National Intelligence, on foreign intervention in Libya and other reports on the activities and aims of the Russian presence in Libya.

The amendments also include various penalties to be imposed on foreign persons and groups responsible for gross violations of human rights laws, which have taken place in Libya and their complicity in the said crimes.