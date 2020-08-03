Drah says Libya’s GNA ready to liberate Sirte once negotiations fail

Drah told Libya Alahrar TV Monday that the Site-Jufra operations room had received military reinforcements and logistical support for the battle of liberation of Sirte.

He said that there is new evidence of Russian support for Haftar with military equipment via Wagner Group and Russian army forces as well, saying mercenaries don’t have Sukhoi and MiG aircraft, adding that Moscow is playing “double standards” as it supports GNA on the surface by statements and backs up Haftar’s forces behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Sirte-Jufra Operations Room Abdelhadi Drah said earlier they had depicted five Russian military cargo aircraft landing in Gardabiya airbase in Sirte and Jufra airbase after taking off from Benina airport in Benghazi in the last two days.

Drah added that the forces of the operations room had depicted landing of two cargo airplanes coming from Syria in Benina airport and two other cargo flights landing in Labreg airport in Al-Bayda city in eastern Libya.

Drah also confirmed that all the planes were for the Russians, adding that such military build-up and movements are part of the Russian support and the Syrian backup for Haftar’s terrorist militias.