Libyan Tubu tribespeople call for bringing Haftar to justice for crimes in Murzuq

National Gathering of Tubu in Libya, commemorating the first anniversary of the horrendous massacre in Murzuq committed by Khalifa Haftar’s aircraft strikes, called on Tuesday for bringing the ones responsible to justice, urging the International Criminal Court (ICC), and the United Nations to speed investigations of the crimes in Murzuq and across Libya.

The statement vowed to file lawsuits against the countries that had been involved in the massacre in Murzuq so that the families of the victims can get the justice they deserve.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Tubu Congress Essa Abdelmajid also issued a statement on the day of Haftar’s massacre in Murzuq, where airstrikes hit a residential area killing and injuring a number of civilians.

“We’ll file lawsuits at the ICC to hold the criminals and terrorist accountable for the massacre that was committed intentionally against Tubu tribespeople by war criminal Haftar using UAE’s aircraft.” He said.

The statement said the Government of National Accord (GNA) and other authorities and organizations are responsible for bringing the criminals to justice, erecting the use of this massacre by any social, legal or political party to influence the investigations in favor for the criminals.

Over 40 people were killed and more than 60 others were injured on August 04, 2019, when pro-Haftar aircraft raided a residential area in Murzuq in southern Libya.