Anti-corruption team to be formed by Libya’s GNA

The meeting, chaired by the governor of the Central Bank of Libya Al-Siddiq Al-Kabir, with the present of Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha and Head of investigations bureau of the Attorney General’s Office Al-Siddiq Al-Sour, discussed cooperation ways in fighting corruption and its links to money laundering.

On his Twitter account, Bashagha said they will fight corruption without any hesitation, saying the meeting went over the needed mechanisms to fight corruption and money laundering.

Earlier, Bashagha said his ministry would cooperate with the Attorney General’s Office and financial institutions to open investigations into corruption cases of senior state officials.

The CBL governor announced in March 2019 forming a working team for fighting corruption and money laundering as well as sponsoring terrorism. The team included Libyan financial information unit, Attorney General’s Office, Interior Security Apparatus, Criminal Investigation Department, and General Intelligence Apparatus.