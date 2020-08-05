Wednesday , 5 August 2020
Home / Normal / Bodies of five migrants recovered off the coast at Tajoura

Bodies of five migrants recovered off the coast at Tajoura

05/08/2020 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The Ministry of Interior announced the recovery of five bodies of illegal immigrants in the district of Tajoura, adding that the bodies were handed over to the Tajoura Police Station, in the presence of the Tajoura Security Directorate and its Police Investigation Unit of the Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency.

The Ministry of Interior announced two days ago the arrest of 55 migrants of varying nationalities during a raid on a store in Zliten, which included four women, six juveniles below the age of 18, along with a Libyan citizen, accused of being involved in the coordination of this illegal human trafficking case.

Trafficking and Migration
Coast Guards
All

Check Also

US calls for demilitarized solution for Sirte and immediate reopening of oil sector in Libya

The United States said in a statement Tuesday it was deeply troubled by the escalating …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved