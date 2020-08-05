Bodies of five migrants recovered off the coast at Tajoura

The Ministry of Interior announced the recovery of five bodies of illegal immigrants in the district of Tajoura, adding that the bodies were handed over to the Tajoura Police Station, in the presence of the Tajoura Security Directorate and its Police Investigation Unit of the Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency.

The Ministry of Interior announced two days ago the arrest of 55 migrants of varying nationalities during a raid on a store in Zliten, which included four women, six juveniles below the age of 18, along with a Libyan citizen, accused of being involved in the coordination of this illegal human trafficking case.