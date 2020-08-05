Investigation into suspected corruption within the Military Medicine Service

The Military Prosecutor has issued a decision to initiate an investigation into reports received by his office, regarding suspicion of corruption within the Military Medical Service.

The Military Prosecutor’s Office confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday that it had received reports of suspected financial corruption within the Military Medicine Service, which is part of the Ministry of Defense.

According to the statement, the Military Prosecutor has assigned several prosecuting attorneys, equipped with knowledge on Military Criminal Procedure laws from his office, to investigate the facts of various communications received, in order to confront the perpetrators of the alleged crimes and bring them to account before the competent authorities in a court of law.