Libyan Interior, Foreign Ministers discuss with Malta’s FM cooperation in economy, anti-illegal migration efforts

The Libyan Foreign Minister Mohammed Syalal and the Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha have discussed with the Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo joint cooperation in economy and efforts to limit the flow of illegal immigrants.

The meeting also went over cooperation in security, mine clearance and training of Libyan security personnel.

The Maltese Foreign Minister said his country was willing to actively engage in cooperation with Libya in different fields for the best interests of the two countries, adding that the visit to Tripoli on Thursday aims at a partnership between Valetta and Tripoli’s Government of National Accord in economy, security and other sectors.

Earlier the Maltese Foreign Minister met with the Head of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj in Tripoli along with the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and discussed latest developments in Libya and ways to revive political solutions.