Fearing public protests, Al-Sarraj blesses anti-corruption work and urges for accountability

The Head of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj has voiced full support for the work of anti-corruption, administrative control and audit bureau officials in a meeting with their chairmen on Saturday.

Al-Sarraj blessed the officials’ joint efforts to investigate and inspect corruption and squandering public funds at the state institutions.

The meeting Saturday resulted in agreeing on activating the financial disclosure system for state officials and corporate governance.

Meanwgile, Al-Sarraj voiced support for the agreement among the anti-corruption, audit bureau and administrative control authority for a national team to fight corruption in the country.

He also issued a statement urging all state ministries and institutions to cooperate with the anti-corruption, administrative control authority, and audit bureau’s team.

This comes after calls by Libayns to take to the streets and protest against Presidential Council’s inability to prvide basic services to Libayns, especially electricity, fuel, water, and cash at the banks. The calls for protests included urging for ousting the Presidential Council and its Government of National Accord officials for their corruption.