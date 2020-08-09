Ahrar Al-Jufra Group: Large mobilization of Janjaweed mercenaries in Al-Jufra

The Spokesman for the Ahrar Al-Jufra Group (Jufra Freedom Group), Mahmoud Ghomais, reported that there have been dubious movements in the Al-Jufra and Sirte areas approximately a week ago, confirming in a television statement, that his group has monitored large and continuous mobilization of Haftar’s militias and Janjaweed mercenaries in the Al-Jufra area.

Ghomais confirmed that these Haftar fighters are heading to Sirte and Wadi Al-Lud, explaining that the Janjaweed mercenaries continue to arrive in Al-Jufra from outside of Libya, whilst Haftar’s militias are dispersing them throughout the region, but also in the city of Sirte, the Shweref area and in Brak Al-Shati.