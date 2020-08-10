Parliament reviews ‘money laundering and terrorist financing’ law

Tuesday , 11 August 2020
10/08/2020 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The chief of the supervisory bodies follow-up committee, of the House of Representatives (HoR) in Tripoli, Abu Al-Khair Al-Shaab, discussed with the Head of the National and International Cooperation Department of Financial Information Unit at the Central Bank of Libya (CBL), Najwa Al-Qamoudi, the matter of money laundering and terrorist funding law.

Both parties discussed, during their meeting which was held on Sunday, at the headquarters of the Parliament in Tripoli, a strategic plan to combat all forms of money laundering and the potential financing of terrorism.

