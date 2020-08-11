National Anti-Corruption Commission tracks 7,000 cases of double employment

The National Number Follow-up Committee on the private sector has monitored 7,000 cases of double employment, said the National Anti-Corruption Commission on Sunday.

In a statement on Facebook, the Commission confirmed it had already initiated several actions, including conducting administrative settlements, summons, deposition hearings, and investigating some of the violators.

According to the statement, the commission has also tracked cases of conflict of interest in all state institutions, and at all administrative levels.