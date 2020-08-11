Two Russian military cargo planes land in Libya’s Sirte

Wednesday , 12 August 2020
11/08/2020 Libyan Express Press Articles

Two Russian military cargo planes landed in Libya’s strategic Sirte city – Gardabiya airbase – which is under the control of illegitimate forces loyal to putschist Khalifa Haftar, the Libyan Army under the Government of National Accord said.

Abdelhadi Drah, spokesman for the army’s Sirte-Jufra Joint Operations Unit, said the planes landed at the Gardabiya airbase, 15 kilometers south of the Mediterranean coastal city of Sirte.

The Russian planes were military cargo planes. There were no details about what the cargo included, but Libyan Army officials suspect the planes were loaded with ammunition to provide military support to Haftar forces.

