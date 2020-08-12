Defense Ministry: Death toll of Haftar’s mines in Libya rises to 55

The Defense Ministry of the Libyan Government of National Accord said the number of deaths due to mines planted by Khalifa Haftar’s forces in south Tripoli and Sirte had reached 55.

The ministry said the number of injuries also reached 107 to bring the total to 162; 64 of whom are mine clearance experts and 98 are civilians. The numbers were recorded between May 22 and August 09.

Haftar’s forces and Russian Wagner Group mercenaries have planted mines in residential areas in southern Tripoli before withdrawing, leaving a heavy death toll behind.

They have also planted mines in south and west Sirte to hinder the advance of GNA forces on Sirte and Jufra.

On July 13, the UNSMIL warned of the dangers of mines and IEDs planted by Haftar’s forces in Tripoli and Sirte.