Libya: Sudanese mercenaries there to support Haftar, says GNA

The Libyan Army, which has achieved a string of victories over renegade Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar recently, has said that it has detected 70 armed vehicles belonging to the Sudanese Janjaweed militias heading towards Sirte, east of the capital Tripoli. The army is loyal to the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

Accounts on social media include pictures of the mercenaries’ vehicles and ammunition trucks on their way to support Haftar. It was said that the photographs were taken while the mercenaries were in the Brega district on their way to Sirte.

The GNA’s Libyan Army repelled Haftar’s forces after a year-long offensive against Tripoli by the rebel leader. The army has also liberated Tarhuna and Bani Walid.