Tripoli-based HoR launches new initiative to address conflict in Libya

In a statement, the HoR members called on all political, social and youth forces to interact with and support their initiative, stressing they will continue to support sovereign and service institutions by taking prompt actions to ensure they fulfill their duties.

“There is a need for all national forces to collaborate and work through state institutions to contribute to the reforming, maintaining the stability and security of the homeland, and creating a favourable climate for change, that all Libyans seek, through peaceful and democratic methods, and within the law,” the HoR stated..

In an explanation of the terms of the initiative; member of the HoR, Abd al-Salam Nassiya, told reporters at a press briefing that the initiative will focus on finding an inclusive national project that would move the country forward towards presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible, underscoring that two main issues have to be addressed urgently in this context, namely, promulgating a permanent constitution for the country and the reorganization of the spread of weapons.