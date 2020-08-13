Friday , 14 August 2020
Libya’s Audit Bureau suspends officials from military medical department over corruption

13/08/2020 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The Libyan Audit Bureau has suspended several officials from the military medical department and seized sums at bank accounts of certain firms till they return the money they have embezzled. The bureau referred the cases to the Military and Public Prosecutors.

The Audit Bureau said Wednesday the officials in question are part of coronavirus isolation and quarantine centers’ projects in Nalut, Zintan, and Zuwara.

The director general of military medical department, the head of projects department and other officials had been suspended from work as per the Audit Bureau’s statement.

