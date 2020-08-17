Libya signs with Turkey and Qatar cooperation deal to boost military build-up

Turkey and Qatar have reiterated their support for Libya’s internationally recognised government during a trip by their defence ministers to the capital, Tripoli, where Germany’s foreign minister also paid an unexpected visit.

“We believe that we will achieve the wanted results by supporting our Libyan brothers in their just cause,” Hulusi Akar, Turkish defence minister, said in Tripoli on Monday.

Akar and Chief of Staff General Yasar Guler were in Tripoli to “observe the operations” under the military cooperation deal with Libya, according to Turkey’s defence ministry.

Meanwhile, the Libyan Deputy Defense Minister Salah Al-Namroush said they had agreed with the Turkish and Qatari Defense Ministers to sign a deal for military cooperation to enhance capabilities of the Libyan military institution.

Al-Namroush told reporters on Monday that Qatar will send to Libya military advisers to train Libyan military personnel and Turkey and Qatar will be hosting Libyan military personnel in their military colleges.