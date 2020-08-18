War can break in Libya at any moment, Interior Minister says

The Interior Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fathi Bashagha told Qatari and Turkish Defense Ministers that vigilance was very important as war can break again in Libya at any moment.

Bashagha hailed the Turkish and Qatari roles on supporting the GNA against the aggression on Tripoli, adding that Libya, Qatar and Turkey will ramp up cooperation in all fields, especially in security, showcasing the mechanisms of his ministry’s work and its aims to boost the capabilities of its personnel.

Meanwhile, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said his government is assisting Libya upon the invitation of the GNA, which was recognized by the United Nations, adding that Ankara will continue standing with “our Libyan brothers and sisters in the future, with whom we share a common history and culture of 500 years”.

The Qatari Defense Minister called on Libyans to bridge the gap among them to allow their country to be stable and secure.