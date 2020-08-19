Libya’s Justice Ministry welcomes appointment of fact-finding commission

The Justice Ministry of the Government of National Accord (GNA) has welcomed the appointment of the fact-finding commission which has been formed by the UN Human Rights Council to work in Libya.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Libyan Justice Ministry said the fact-finding commission aims to gather evidence of human rights violations in Libya and list the people behind them.

The Ministry of Justice also said that the mechanisms of the the Government of National Accord and its policies that aim to end impunity and support judicial authorities’ work.

The Ministry of Justice of the Government of National Accord also hailed the international efforts that aim for justice for victims of human rights violations.