Voting to elect municipal council in Ghat closed, turnout hits 54%

Polling stations in Ghat and its environs closed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, after voters cast their ballots in the voting centers set up for the local government elections, said the Central Committee for Municipal Council Elections (CCMCE), noting that despite the coronavirus pandemic the voter turnout reached 54%.

The voting, which was supposed to end at 6 pm, was extended for another hour and a half to ensure that all those on the voters’ list have cast their votes, explained the (CCMCE) on Facebook.

According to the committee’s data, 56%, of the voters were men, 51%, women, while the number of voters with special needs have accounted for 47 people.

The municipal council elections’ candidates included six female for the women’s seat and nine for the special needs’ seat, which was represented by individual members of the “Thuwar” (revolutionaries), in addition to six electoral lists of the general category.