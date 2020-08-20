NATO reiterates support for a political solution to the Libyan crisis

The NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg has reiterated the organization’s support for the United Nations’ efforts to find a political solution to the crisis in Libya, saying that all Libyan parties, and members of the international community, should support the UN-led process and respect the UN arms embargo.

This came during a phone call on Wednesday with Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, to discuss the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as Libya, according to Anadolu news agency.

Stoltenberg also voiced support for the outcomes of the Berlin Conference, which is complementary to the UN efforts to achieve peace and stability in Libya, as he put it.

Turning to the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Stoltenberg expressed his concern about the tension in the area, emphasizing that dialogue and reducing tension would be good for the region and that the situation must be solved in the spirit of solidarity, within the allies and in line with the international law.