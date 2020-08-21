Declaration of ceasefire in Libya welcomed internationally

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), welcomed the statements issued by the Head of the Presidential Council (PC), Fayez Al-Sarraj and the Speaker of the Tobruk-based House of Representatives (HoR), Aqaila Saleh, in which they both announced the cessation of hostilities throughout all Libyan territories.

The Head of the Mission, Stephanie Williams, said that Al-Sarraj and Saleh conveyed, in their statements, the courageous decisions desperately needed in Libya at this critical time, noting that the initiatives by both parties give hope of once again finding a political and peaceful solution the prolonged crisis in Libya.

The United States of America, Britain, Italy, France, Algeria, Qatar, Egypt, Russia and the Arab League, also warmly welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire on all Libyan soil and the resumption of oil production in the country.

They announced in separate statements that the ceasefire would enhance stability and security in the entire country and would be an essential step towards finding a long term solution to the current crisis in Libya.