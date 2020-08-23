Sabha’s youth demand security and better living conditions

Hundreds of protesters in Sabha, gathered in the city’s main square on Saturday, to vent their anger at a political elite they blame for the deteriorating security and living conditions in the region.

The organizers of the protest, who called their move “The Revolution of the Poor”, insisted they do not follow any political or military party.

“The term poor meant poor services and security conditions and not financial poverty,” says one of the organizers, indicating that the people of the western region are living in harsh circumstances, lacking most basic services and infrastructures.

The crowd of protesters underscored that their “revolution” will continue until their voices are heard and their demands are met.

For his part, a member of the Elders and Wise Men Council of Sabha, Youssef Abdel Rahman said that these protests have “stirred up stagnant water”.

“The youth have succeeded where the notables, the wise men, and the councils have failed,” said the council member, cautioning authorities “if the demands of these young people fall on deaf ears, the peaceful protests might not finish well,” as he put it.