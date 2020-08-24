Interior Ministry denies shooting Tripoli protesters, Health Ministry records no casualties

The Interior Ministry accused what it called “outlawed infiltrators” of firing live bullets on protesters to create chaos and a gap between security personnel and people in the capital.

It also said it supports the right of people to go on peaceful protests away from violence and riot or vandalism of public and private properties, adding that security apparatuses did their best to secure the protests by devising a plan ahead of August 23, yet things went the other way.

“The outlaws have been identified and are under criminal investigation, whose results will be published when done.” The Interior Ministry indicated.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said in a statement Monday that it had recorded no deaths or serious injuries from Sunday protests in Tripoli, adding all injuries were simple and caused by pushing among crowds and fistfights. Most injuries were handled on the spot, it added.