Tuesday , 25 August 2020
Home / Normal / Interior Ministry denies shooting Tripoli protesters, Health Ministry records no casualties

Interior Ministry denies shooting Tripoli protesters, Health Ministry records no casualties

24/08/2020 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The Libyan Interior Ministry denied in a statement that any of its personnel had opened fire on protesters in Tripoli on Sunday, when one man was reported injured.

The Interior Ministry accused what it called “outlawed infiltrators” of firing live bullets on protesters to create chaos and a gap between security personnel and people in the capital.

It also said it supports the right of people to go on peaceful protests away from violence and riot or vandalism of public and private properties, adding that security apparatuses did their best to secure the protests by devising a plan ahead of August 23, yet things went the other way.

“The outlaws have been identified and are under criminal investigation, whose results will be published when done.” The Interior Ministry indicated.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said in a statement Monday that it had recorded no deaths or serious injuries from Sunday protests in Tripoli, adding all injuries were simple and caused by pushing among crowds and fistfights. Most injuries were handled on the spot, it added.

Tripoli was the seen for in different areas, including Martyrs Square, calling for the end of corruption of the government and urging for better living conditions. Photos and footage on social media showed some people using the protests to riot and vandalize public and private properties.

Security ForcesSecurity Situation
Ministry of Interior
Tripoli

Check Also

Libya: 2nd day of Misrata protests over corruption, poor services

Dozens of people have rallied in Libya’s third-largest city, Misrata, for a second consecutive day …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved