Libyan-Italian agreement to establish committee for cooperation on military medicine

The Ministry of Defense of the Government of National Accord (GNA), along with Italian representatives, agreed to establish a joint committee from both countries to discuss methods of activating joint bilateral cooperation in the field of military medicine.

A high-level meeting was held on this subject at the headquarters of the office of the ministry to discuss the best way to benefit from Italian medical expertise and working towards contributing to the development of a military hospital and a field hospital in Misrata.

The Libyan side was represented by the Undersecretary of Defense, Salah Al-Din Nimroush, along with a number of officials from the ministry and on the Italian side, the Ambassador to Libya Giuseppe Buccino along with the military attaché at the Italian embassy in Libya.