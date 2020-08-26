Libya’s GNA forms operations room to secure Tripoli and other cities

In a meeting on Wednesday in the presence of Presidential Council members Ahmed Mitig, Abdelsalam Kajman, Mohammed Emmari and Ahmed Hamza, Al-Sarraj went over the latest developments in Libya, ordering the resumption of importing goods and commodities that are not banned from entering Libya without committing to payments through Central Bank of Libya or other banks until December 31, 2020.

The media office of Al-Sarraj said the Presidential Council and the Public Prosecutor’s Office coordinated for the immediate release of those arrested in the latest protests and hadn’t been part of vandalism of public or private properties. They also agreed to take legal action against any violations against protesters or any injuries caused to them by security forces.

The Presidential Council has also taken urgent measures aimed to handle electricity and economy issues in the country as there has been an agreement with the Central Bank of Libya to allow clerks to stay more hours at commercial banks to provide necessary services for people, yet in line with the curfew and anti-coronavirus regulations.