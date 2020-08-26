Libya’s Interior Ministry warns of loose commitment to peaceful protests law

The Interior Ministry of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) said any gatherings or protests that are not in line with the regulations and laws of organizing demonstrations will be subject to legal action.

The Interior Ministry said Wednesday that the committees organizaing the protests should go to relevant security apparatuses to obtain permits for protests as per the law so the security forces can protect the protesters as they practice their constitutional democratic rights, citing the orders of Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha, who also stressed the need to detain the outlaws and infiltrators.

“We noticed that the demonstrations didn’t have the needed legal permits and didn’t specify the time and place to security apparatuses. Some even deviated from the calls for rights in peaceful ways and started attacking the residence of the Head of Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj.” The statement of the Interior Ministry adds.

It said attacking Al-Sarraj’s house was a crime punishable by the Libyan laws, adding that demanding legitimate rights by the Libyan citizens shouldn’t be done via illegal and illegitimate or chaotic ways.