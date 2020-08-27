Libya’s oil chief warns conflict on Libyan oil is international with political goals

The Chairman of the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman Mustafa Sanalla stressed that the ongoing conflict on oil facilities is an international political conflict rather than an internal Libyan dispute over the distribution of revenues.

These remarks came as Sanalla and French oil firm Total’s Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Pouyanné, participated Tuesday in a panel discussion on the latest developments of the situation in Libya, following the escalation of tension and conflicts and the collapse of the oil.

“A number of countries benefit financially from the absence of the Libyan oil from the global market but it suits them to use Libyan puppets, supported by foreign mercenaries, to actually implement the blockade. The vast majority of Libyans themselves want to see a resumption of oil production, accompanied by genuine transparency on all sides on revenues and spending.” NOC Chairman said.

Sanalla also stressed that the Libyan citizen was the most affected by the illegal blockades in the eastern and central region since January, and the biggest evidence of this is the deterioration of the service side, the continued lack of liquidity and many other problems that the Libyan citizen suffers from on a daily basis.

“We, at NOC, are doing everything we can within the limits of the law to lift the blockade and facilitate the resumption of oil exports. We will then have a lot of work to do to repair damaged facilities. We will need international help. Still, we have good partners, and if the appropriate security conditions are provided, there would be no reason to prevent us from increasing production to more than 2 million bpd within a few years.” Sanalla added.