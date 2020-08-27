Libya’s Tripoli authorities mandate 24-hour curfew to stem protests

Libya’s internationally recognized government has imposed a round-the-clock curfew to slow the spread of COVID-19 after ongoing anti-government protests turned violent over the weekend.

Protesters on Sunday took to the streets of Misrata, al-Zawiya and the capital, Tripoli, to denounce government corruption, shortages of water and electricity and deteriorating living conditions. The curfew in Tripoli and its suburbs, which took effect Wednesday night, was announced by the UN-backed Government of National Accord and is set to continue until Monday morning.

In addition to the temporary lockdown, the Government of National Accord also announced it is prepared to use force against the “mobs” who have fired into crowds of protesters. Amnesty International said at least six protesters were abducted and several others injured after armed men wearing military-style camouflage, some with heavy machine guns, fired into the crowds during a demonstration in the capital Sunday evening.

The London-based rights group said the attack occurred in an area controlled by the al-Nawasi militia, which nominally operates under the Government of National Accord’s Interior Ministry.

Amnesty called for an independent and transparent investigation into the use of force, noting that the Government of National Accord “has the responsibility to uphold the right to peaceful protest [and] protect protesters from those seeking to silence them with live ammunition.”