Friday , 28 August 2020
Home / Normal / BBC: UAE implicated in lethal Libya drone strike

BBC: UAE implicated in lethal Libya drone strike

28/08/2020 BBC Press Articles

The BBC has uncovered new evidence that a drone operated by the United Arab Emirates killed 26 unarmed cadets at a military academy in Libya’s capital Tripoli in January 2020.

At the time of the strike, Tripoli was under siege by the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), which denied responsibility for the attack and suggested the cadets had been killed by local shelling.

But an investigation by BBC Africa Eye and BBC Arabic Documentaries found evidence that the cadets were hit by a missile fired from a UAE drone. The UAE has previously denied military intervention in the Libyan conflict.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity ForcesSecurity Situation
ArmyStates
Tripoli

Check Also

Libya: Gaddafi’s tribe calls on its members to withdraw from Haftar militia

The Libyan tribe Qadhadhfa yesterday called on all its members to withdraw immediately from the …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved