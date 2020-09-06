Libya: Haftar’s forces allegedly violate ceasefire again

The Libyan army said on Sunday that that renegade General Khalifa Haftar’s forces have once again violated a cease-fire deal and targeted the country’s troops with multiple Grad missiles.

The Libyan Army is affiliated with the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), while the renegade General commands the Libyan National Army (LNA), recognised and supported by some gulf nations including the UAE.

Army sources told Anadolu Agency the General’s militia fired 10 missiles at different army posts late Saturday in violation of a cease-fire agreement brokered August 21.

The attack did not cause casualties nor inflict damage on military hardware, said sources.

The army announced on August 27 the first breach of the cease-fire by Haftar’s militia, which fired several Grad rockets at army positions west of Sirte.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The GNA was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by forces loyal to Haftar. The UN recognises Fayez al-Sarraj’s government as the country’s legitimate authority as Tripoli has battled Haftar’s militias since April 2019 in a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives.