Libya’s Attorney General’s Office releases 13 men detained in Tripoli protests

The Head of Investigation Bureau of the Attorney General’s Office Al-Siddiq Al-Sour said 13 of the detained men during Tripoli protests, organized over the last period, had been released, while eight others involved in riots were kept in custody.

Al-Sour told reporters that some injured protesters were sent to forensics to determine what type of injuries they had suffered.

He said arrest warrants of the security personnel who were involved in shooting the protesters as one suspect was arrested and placed under investigation.

The Interior Ministry and Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord both vowed after the protests in late August to detain those responsible for violations against protesters and reiterated their support for the right of people to express their opinion in peaceful ways.