HNEC discusses introducing e-voter cards for next elections

Libya’s High National Election Commission (HNEC) is discussing the introduction of electronic voter cards in time for the next General Elections, HNEC reports.

The discussions held on Sunday at HNEC’s Tripoli headquarters, which included HNEC head Emad Al-Sayeh, included a review of the proposals submitted by the task force in charge, the most important features available in the expected models of the form and components of the issue, and the technical details of implementation.

Al-Sayeh noted that this project comes in the context of HNEC’s preparations and increased readiness for any upcoming electoral process.

HNEC reported that the first meeting on this project took place at the end of August, where the public perception of the card project was discussed as a smart document that guarantees voter participation in accordance with the highest standards of integrity.

It will be recalled that Faiez Serraj had in his 23 August speech called for Libya-wide General Elections in March 2021 as part of his reaction to public unrest manifested in the August protests across Libya.

In response, HNEC head Al-Sayeh complained in media comments on 3 September that his organization was not ready to hold elections due to the lack of funds provided by the Serraj government.