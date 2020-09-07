HoR and HSC delegations meet in Morocco for political dialogue

In an effort to get UNSMIL’s Libyan political dialogue track going, delegations from the Libyan political adversaries, the Tobruk-based House of Representatives (HoR) and the Tripoli-based High State Council (HSC) started meetings in Rabat, Morocco yesterday.

The Military 5+5 Geneva track of talks has been ongoing, but due to the Coronavirus, through video conference.

Yesterday’s talks have not been without controversy. A group of 27 HoR members already distanced themselves from the Rabat outcomes. They complained they were not consulted on the makeup of the HoR’s Rabat delegation, and that the makeup was not conducted through the HoR. They complained they first heard of it when it had arrived in Rabat through the media.

Equally, in another statement, a group of 24 HSC members strongly rejected and condemned the attempt to reduce the HSC ‘‘to the person of its President or in the Office of the Presidency together and in cooperation with a number of agents and advisers’’.

They complained that the method of choosing the delegation was in violation of the rules of procedure governing the work of the HSC.