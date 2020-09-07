Wednesday , 9 September 2020
Home / Normal / Lavrov: Libyan conflict parties to meet in Moscow to discuss solutions
MUNICH, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 07: Russian minister of foreign affairs Sergey V. Lavrov delivers a keynote speech at the 51st Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 7, 2015 in Munich, Germany. Foreign ministers and defense ministers from countries across the globe are meeting to discuss current global security issues, in particular the crisis in eastern Ukraine, the spread of ISIS in Syria and Iraq and the large-scale movement and plight of refugees. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

Lavrov: Libyan conflict parties to meet in Moscow to discuss solutions

07/09/2020 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Libyan conflict parties will meet in Moscow to find common ground for a solution, but he set no date for the meeting.

Lavrov, in a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Al-Muallem Monday, said Russia backs up unconditional and immediate ceasefire in Libya, adding that the accusations against Russia that say it had used Syrian Hmeimim airbase to send arms and mercenaries to Libya are baseless.

Lavrov reiterated that the “NATO adventure” of 2011 had contributed to the current chaos in Libya, reminding of Russia’s good relations with all parties to the Libyan conflict.

“As time passed, the warring parties and foreign supporters had realized that a military solution in Libya would be impossible. Russia wants a settlement to the conflict via dialogue.” Lavrov added.

Many reports have found out that Russia is using its airbases in Syria to send mercenaries and arms to Haftar’s forces in Libya to support his war on Tripoli, in addition to the presence of the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group mercenaries who are fighting for Haftar’s forces.

International Relations and CooperationPolitical Transition
Executive AuthoritiesHigh State CouncilHouse of RepresentativesStates
All

Check Also

Libya registers highest daily Covid-19 infections with 1,085 cases

The Libyan National Center for Disease Control reported Monday 1,085 new COVID-19 cases, the highest …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved