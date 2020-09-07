Lavrov: Libyan conflict parties to meet in Moscow to discuss solutions

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Libyan conflict parties will meet in Moscow to find common ground for a solution, but he set no date for the meeting.

Lavrov, in a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Al-Muallem Monday, said Russia backs up unconditional and immediate ceasefire in Libya, adding that the accusations against Russia that say it had used Syrian Hmeimim airbase to send arms and mercenaries to Libya are baseless.

Lavrov reiterated that the “NATO adventure” of 2011 had contributed to the current chaos in Libya, reminding of Russia’s good relations with all parties to the Libyan conflict.

“As time passed, the warring parties and foreign supporters had realized that a military solution in Libya would be impossible. Russia wants a settlement to the conflict via dialogue.” Lavrov added.

Many reports have found out that Russia is using its airbases in Syria to send mercenaries and arms to Haftar’s forces in Libya to support his war on Tripoli, in addition to the presence of the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group mercenaries who are fighting for Haftar’s forces.