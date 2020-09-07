Libya registers highest daily Covid-19 infections with 1,085 cases

The Libyan National Center for Disease Control reported Monday 1,085 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rate of infection in the country so far.

The center said in a statement it received a total of 4,297 suspected samples, of which 1,085 were tested positive, adding that 81 patients have recovered and 11 died.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Libya so far is 18,834, including 2,162 recoveries and 296 deaths, the center confirmed.

A series of precautionary measures against COVID-19 has been taken by the Libyan authorities since the first case was announced in March, which include closing the country’s borders, shutting down schools and mosques, banning public gatherings, and imposing a curfew.