Libyan delegations in Bouznika welcome Morocco’s crisis resolution efforts

This came in a joint statement following the first round of discussions between the two parties attending the two-day dialogue taking place in the coastal Moroccan town of Bouznika, south of the capital, Rabat.

The Libyan delegations from both sides expressed their appreciation for Morocco’s “sincere ambition to create an appropriate fraternal climate helping to find a solution to the Libyan crisis.”

The statement thanked Morocco for “striving to reach a consensus that would achieve political and economic stability and help alleviate the suffering of the Libyan people.”

They also expressed appreciation for all “brotherly and friendly countries supporting the crisis resolution effort, in addition to the UNSMIL’s role in assisting the country to achieve peace and stability.”

Both sides stressed their keenness to reach a consensus that would bring Libya to its destination and end the suffering of Libyan citizens.

Despite the positive atmosphere created by these talks, the Libyan delegations canceled a press conference scheduled to take place following the first round of talks without giving a reason.