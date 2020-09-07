Libyan GNA fighters seized Russian made helicopter near Abu Grein

The Libyan army under the GNA command on Monday said it seized Russian made helicopter belonging to Khalifa Haftar’s forces, which made an emergency landing south of Abu Grein area east of the capital Tripoli.

“The pilot was not present and is likely to have fled toward the desert for fear of capture,” Abdulhadi Drah, an army spokesperson for Sirte-Jufra Liberation Command, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

On Aug. 27, the Libyan army under the GNA command announced the first breach of Libya’s cease-fire by Haftar’s militia, which fired more than a dozen Grad rockets at the army positions west of Sirte.